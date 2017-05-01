"The outlook for physical retailers is grim, the sector roiled by store closings, layoffs and bankruptcies. This year, Amazon will surpass Macy’s, which last year announced it would shut 100 stores, to become the largest seller of apparel in America, by several analysts’ estimates.Amid Brick-and-Mortar Travails, a Tipping Point for Amazon in Apparel - The New York Times
It is looking at ways to keep expanding, too. Amazon is exploring the possibility of selling custom-fit clothing, tailored to the more precise measurements of customers, and it has considered acquiring clothing manufacturers to further expand its presence in the category."
Monday, May 01, 2017
Amid Brick-and-Mortar Travails, a Tipping Point for Amazon in Apparel - The New York Times
Also see Detailing Amazon’s Custom-Clothing Patent (NYT)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:42 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)