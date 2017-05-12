"Alphabet’s lawsuit against Uber alleging theft of trade secrets from its self driving efforts is going to trial — and in a twist, Uber could potentially face criminal charges.Alphabet's lawsuit against Uber will go to trial - Recode
Judge William Alsup in San Francisco has issued an order denying Uber’s request for arbitration with Alphabet self-driving subsidiary Waymo.
He also issued another order referring the case to the U.S. Attorney for investigation of possibly theft of trade secrets by Uber, though it is not clear whether the U.S. Attorney will accept the case."
Friday, May 12, 2017
