"Amazon Web Services has added another computer science heavyweight to its employee roster. James Gosling, often referred to as the “Father of Java,” announced on Facebook Monday that he would be joining the cloud provider as a distinguished engineer.AWS signs Java 'father' James Gosling | VentureBeat | Cloud | by Blair Hanley Frank
Gosling came up with the original design of Java and implemented its first compiler and virtual machine as part of his work at Sun Microsystems. He left Sun in 2010 after the company was acquired by Oracle, spent a short time at Google, and most recently worked at Liquid Robotics designing software for an underwater robot."
Tuesday, May 23, 2017
AWS signs Java 'father' James Gosling | VentureBeat | Cloud | by Blair Hanley Frank
Tbd if he'll be programming in Kotlin...
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:56 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)