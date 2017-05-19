Friday, May 19, 2017

Omnivoracious: Amazon Charts: A Modern Reimagining of the Bestseller List

Distinguishing between what people are buying (or borrowing) and what they're actually reading, based on the average number of daily Kindle readers and Audible listeners each week

"Today Amazon has launched Amazon Charts, a bestseller list that reflects not only what people are purchasing but what they are reading...regardless of format.

Updated weekly, Amazon Charts has two lists: The Top 20 Most Sold and the Top 20 Most Read. Both lists break out further into top 20 fiction and top 20 nonfiction categories, showing readers a total of 80 books on the Amazon Charts bestseller lists."
Omnivoracious: Amazon Charts: A Modern Reimagining of the Bestseller List
Posted by at
Post a Comment
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 