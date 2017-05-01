Real books are back. E-book sales plunge nearly 20% - Apr. 27, 2017 (CNN)

"New data suggest that the reading public is ditching e-books and returning to the old fashioned printed word.Real books are back. E-book sales plunge nearly 20% - Apr. 27, 2017
Sales of consumer e-books plunged 17% in the U.K. in 2016, according to the Publishers Association. Sales of physical books and journals went up by 7% over the same period, while children's books surged 16%.
The same trend is on display in the U.S., where e-book sales declined 18.7% over the first nine months of 2016, according to the Association of American Publishers. Paperback sales were up 7.5% over the same period, and hardback sales increased 4.1%."
Also see 'Screen fatigue' sees UK ebook sales plunge 17% as readers return to print (The Guardian); a related Dan Gillmor tweet (on the CNN article): ""Journalism" -- article about dropping sales of e-books doesn't mention 30-50% price hike for many e-books."
