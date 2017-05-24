"I’ve always wondered whether Microsoft is simply trying to push the PC industry forward, testing out its own hardware, or just attempting to beat Apple at its own game. It’s now clear to me that, starting on June 15th, Microsoft is getting serious about its Surface family of hardware. That’s a risky bet, especially as the company had “lower than expected Surface Pro unit volume” during its recent quarterly results, but Microsoft looks well positioned to push the Surface line forward with the new Laptop and Pro devices.Microsoft is placing a big bet on its new Surface family - The Verge
Microsoft now has four distinct PCs, two buildings dedicated to Surface, and hundreds of engineers figuring out things like how people type to the amount of light required for backlit keyboards. It's a big operation now, and while we don't know how much Microsoft is spending on Surface, when you add up this amount of investment, it's clearly a lot."
It'll be interesting to see how sales sort out between the new Surface laptop and the original toaster-fridge form factor Surface Pro
