Tuesday, May 02, 2017

Apple's Siri-based Echo competitor to carry premium price, feature high-end audio with 1 woofer & 7 tweeters (AppleInsider)

Also see Apple’s Siri speaker could be announced at WWDC in June (The Verge)

"KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo weighed in with details on Apple's first home artificial intelligence product in a note to investors on Monday, a copy of which was obtained by AppleInsider. He believes there is more than a 50 percent chance that Apple will announce the product at its Worldwide Developers Conference in June, before launching it in the second half of the year.

The device will apparently feature one woofer and seven tweeters for rich sound. It's also believed that it will be powered by a custom ARM processor equal in power to at least the A8 CPU on the iPhone 6 or newer.

These characteristics lead Kuo to believe that Apple will sell its home accessory at a higher price than the Amazon Echo lineup. He believes that the product will be positioned for the high-end market with a better entertainment experience and superior sound quality."
