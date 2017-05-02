Apple's Siri-based Echo competitor to carry premium price, feature high-end audio with 1 woofer & 7 tweeters (AppleInsider)

"KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo weighed in with details on Apple's first home artificial intelligence product in a note to investors on Monday, a copy of which was obtained by AppleInsider. He believes there is more than a 50 percent chance that Apple will announce the product at its Worldwide Developers Conference in June, before launching it in the second half of the year.Apple's Siri-based Echo competitor to carry premium price, feature high-end audio with 1 woofer & 7 tweeters
The device will apparently feature one woofer and seven tweeters for rich sound. It's also believed that it will be powered by a custom ARM processor equal in power to at least the A8 CPU on the iPhone 6 or newer.
These characteristics lead Kuo to believe that Apple will sell its home accessory at a higher price than the Amazon Echo lineup. He believes that the product will be positioned for the high-end market with a better entertainment experience and superior sound quality."
Tuesday, May 02, 2017
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:50 AM
