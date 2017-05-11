"Yet just two months into its life as a public company, Snap’s celebration may already be ending.Snap’s $2.2 Billion Loss Caps Bumpy First Months as a Public Company - The New York Times
On Wednesday, Snap, the parent of the messaging app Snapchat, reported earnings that missed Wall Street expectations in almost every regard. Not only did Snap record a $2.2 billion loss for the first quarter, its revenue was lighter than expected, and the company disclosed that its user growth was decelerating sharply. Investors punished the company, sending its stock down more than 25 percent in after-hours trading."
Thursday, May 11, 2017
A big chill just went through the tech IPO domain
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:35 AM
