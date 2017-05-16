"Like the Assistant on Google's own Pixel smartphones, the iPhone version will take commands via voice, the person said. The difference is that it won't come pre-installed on the iPhone, a potential barrier to wide adoption. Still, the Assistant app will integrate with other Google apps on the iPhone so a user could ask to see a video and it will begin playing via YouTube.Google to Push AI Smarts to iPhone, New Photo Books Service - Bloomberg
Google's AI will show up in other new products this week. The company's popular Photos app will be upgraded with a feature for creating physical coffee table photo books, according to the person familiar. Last year, Google upgraded the AI software supporting Photos so the service could automatically create albums by combining relevant and related images."
Tuesday, May 16, 2017
Google to Push AI Smarts to iPhone, New Photo Books Service - Bloomberg
On a related note, see Google Wants Android and Its Assistant to Power Your Car Too (Bloomberg)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:54 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)