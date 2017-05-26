"We’ve all had a hell of a ride for the last few decades, no matter when you got on the roller coaster. It’s been exciting, enriching, transformative. But it’s also been about objects and processes. Soon, after a brief slowdown, the roller coaster will be accelerating faster than ever, only this time it’ll be about actual experiences, with much less emphasis on the way those experiences get made.Mossberg: The Disappearing Computer - Recode
As a gadget-lover, this makes me a little sad. But, as a tech believer, it’s tremendously exciting. I won’t be reviewing all the new stuff anymore, but you can bet I’ll be closely watching this next turn of the wheel.
Thanks for reading. Mossberg out."
Friday, May 26, 2017
Final paragraphs from Walt Mossberg's last weekly column
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:01 AM
