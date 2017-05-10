"“They must realize that by trying to trample over us — a premiere partner in the Alexa Fund ecosystem — that they are going to really cripple that ecosystem and put a warning out for others,” Frankel said.Amazon invested millions in the startup Nucleus — then cloned its product for the new Echo - Recode
“If they’re really willing to threaten that,” he added, “it must be a huge opportunity.”
An Amazon spokeswoman didn’t respond to a request for comment.
For would-be Amazon partners, this is just the latest cautionary tale about the risks of doing business with the online retail giant: No matter what the company says, there are no equal partnerships when Amazon is involved."
Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Partner different
