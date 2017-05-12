"Citing unnamed sources, John Paczkowski of Buzzfeed reported on Thursday that the Amazon Prime streaming video service will, in fact, come to the tvOS App Store this summer. The partnership is expected to be announced at the Worldwide Developers Conference keynote on June 5.Amazon Prime Video for tvOS will be announced at WWDC, Apple TV returning to Amazon.com
Word of Amazon Prime Video coming to Apple TV first leaked last week, in a report that said Amazon and Apple were close to finalizing a deal. Until now, Apple users wanting to watch Amazon Prime Video and other streaming content have needed to rely on Amazon's iOS app, which includes AirPlay support.
A dedicated tvOS app will allow users to navigate to Amazon content directly from the Apple TV, and could even integrate with services like Siri."
Friday, May 12, 2017
Amazon Prime Video for tvOS will be announced at WWDC, Apple TV returning to Amazon.com (AppleInsider)
Tbd if Apple's rumored Amazon Echo competitor will debut at the same event...
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:49 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)