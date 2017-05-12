"“The complicated part,” Dorsey said, “is just what does this mean to have a direct line to how he’s thinking in real time and to see that. ... So we’re definitely entering a new world where everything is on the surface and we can all see it in real time and we can all have conversations about it.”Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey wants Donald Trump to keep tweeting - Recode
Dorsey may have another reason to believe Trump’s tweets should stick around — they appear to be helping Twitter’s business."
Friday, May 12, 2017
