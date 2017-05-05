"Apple's iPad is still the best-selling tablet on the market, but it's a market that is still in decline.Apple iPad still king of retreating tablet market - CNET
Apple shipped 8.9 million iPads in the first quarter of 2017, giving it a 24.6 percent market share, researcher IDC reported Thursday. As impressive as that may sound, the total number of iPads shipped slipped 13 percent compared with the same period last year, giving Apple its 13th consecutive quarter of year-over-year shipment decline, IDC said.
Apple's decline was by far the greatest drop of any single company and reflects a global market that continues to grapple with declining consumer interest. Tablet shipments in the quarter totaled 36.2 million units, a decline of 8.5 percent over the first quarter of 2016 and the 10th consecutive quarter that tablets have experienced a decline over the same quarter a year earlier."
Still waiting to hear about the next iPad Pro...
