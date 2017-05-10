"The motel was on a chunk of downtown property where Amazon planned to eventually erect yet another set of sparkling buildings to meet its insatiable need for office space in this city, where it has come to embody both the region’s economic boom and its struggles with affordability. The hotel would be torn down and the shelter kicked out when that time came.Amazon to Share New Building With Homeless Shelter in Seattle - The New York Times
Instead, Amazon has decided to let the shelter stay. In an unusual arrangement, the company has agreed to give the shelter, Mary’s Place, a permanent home inside one of the new office buildings for which it will break ground in the fall."
Wednesday, May 10, 2017
On a related note, Nonprofit pledges $100 million to aid SF’s chronically homeless (San Francisco Chronicle)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:21 AM
