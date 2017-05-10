Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Hackers Came, but the French Were Prepared - The New York Times

A new standard operating procedure for all political campaigns

"“We went on a counteroffensive,” said Mr. Mahjoubi. “We couldn’t guarantee 100 percent protection” from the attacks, “so we asked: what can we do?” Mr. Mahjoubi opted for a classic “cyber-blurring” strategy, well known to banks and corporations, creating false email accounts and filled them with phony documents the way a bank teller keeps fake bills in the cash drawer in case of a robbery.

“We created false accounts, with false content, as traps. We did this massively, to create the obligation for them to verify, to determine whether it was a real account,” Mr. Mahjoubi said. “I don’t think we prevented them. We just slowed them down,” he said. “Even if it made them lose one minute, we’re happy,” he said."
Hackers Came, but the French Were Prepared - The New York Times
Posted by at
Post a Comment
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 