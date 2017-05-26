"T-Mobile’s DIGITS, which allows subscribers to mix & match with multiple numbers across multiple devices, is rolling it to all its customers from May 31. With it, users will be able to have two lines – one for personal, one for business – call the same smartphone, for instance, without having to pay for two full service plans. DIGITS launched in beta back in December 2016, but as of the end of this month all T-Mobile subscribers will find it activated on their plans.T-Mobile DIGITS brings multi-number, multi-device joy on May 31 - SlashGear
For many, it’ll be the much-requested severing of the “one number, one SIM, one device” approach that has defined the cellphone age since digital phones first launched. While VOIP services and products like Google Voice have offered workarounds, T-Mobile’s approach aims to make it more practical for the mainstream. Even so, it’s still going to be fairly complex, if only because of the flexibility on offer."
Friday, May 26, 2017
T-Mobile DIGITS brings multi-number, multi-device joy on May 31 - SlashGear
Also see T-Mobile’s Digits service will be available to all customers starting next week (The Verge)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:16 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)