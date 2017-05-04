"The escalating legal dispute revolves around patents Qualcomm holds that let it to charge a percentage of the price of every modern high-speed data-capable smartphone, regardless of whether the devices use its chips. Apple argues the system is unfair and Qualcomm has used licensing leverage to illegally help its semiconductor unit.Qualcomm Said to Seek U.S. Import Ban for iPhones - Bloomberg
That spat worsened late last month when Apple cut off technology license payments to San Diego-based Qualcomm. The blow to the chipmaker’s most profitable business spurred the company to intensify the fight to improve its negotiating position.
“They have to do something,” said Kevin Cassidy, an analyst at Stifel Nicolaus. “The bigger risk is other companies or countries say we’re not going to pay, too. That’s the danger of letting Apple get away with this.”"
Thursday, May 04, 2017
Somehow it seems unlikely this is going to end well for Qualcomm
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:10 AM
