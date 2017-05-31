Swisscom to cut mainframe spend as Cobol app moves to x86 Linux (Diginomica)

"Swiss telecoms giant and IT services provider Swisscom is to start migrating a suite of billing applications from its IBM mainframe to a software-defined mainframe platform running on x86 Linux. Due to be completed early next year, the move will reduce the telco’s significant maintenance spend on mainframe software and hardware.Swisscom to cut mainframe spend as Cobol app moves to x86 Linux
The project marks the first announced customer win for Switzerland-based startup LzLabs, which creates a software-defined environment that it says is able to run mainframe applications unchanged."
A "software-defined mainframe" win
