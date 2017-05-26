Also see Mark Zuckerberg’s Great American Road Trip (NYT) and Read Mark Zuckerberg’s full commencement address at Harvard (Recode)
"Unless people work together globally, they can’t stop disease pandemics or climate change, he said.Zuckerberg Asks Harvard Grads to Fight Isolationism, Nationalism - Bloomberg
“We have the potential to do so much more together,” Zuckerberg said. He spoke of the achievements of previous generations, such as the moon landing and inventing the polio vaccine. “Now it’s our generation’s turn to do great things. Ideas don’t come out fully formed, they only become clear as you work on them. You just need to get started.”
He suggested stopping climate change by putting people to work manufacturing solar panels, curing disease by getting people to volunteer their health and genome data, and modernizing democracy so people can vote online."