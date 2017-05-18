"Investors sold off shares of pharmacy giant CVS Health and Walgreens on Wednesday amid renewed speculation that Amazon would enter the business of selling prescription drugs.What Amazon could do to the business of selling prescription drugs - The Washington Post
As the stock market suffered its biggest loss since before the November election, shares of CVS and Walgreens closed down more than 3 percent, to $76.34 and $81.73, respectively.
CNBC reported Tuesday that the online retail giant is considering wading into the complicated retail pharmacy market. The news organization reported that Amazon is hiring a general manager to lead a team to explore the idea but hasn’t made a final decision."
Thursday, May 18, 2017
Prime time for drug domain disruption
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:36 AM
