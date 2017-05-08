"Facebook is taking its battle against fake news to Britain ahead of general elections next month.Facebook Aims to Tackle Fake News Ahead of U.K. Election - The New York Times
The social network published a series of advertisements in newspapers in Britain on Monday, giving advice to its millions of users in the country on how to spot misinformation online. It also said it had removed tens of thousands of possibly fake accounts in Britain, and had tweaked its algorithms in the country to reduce the amount of misinformation and spam that people will see in their Facebook news feeds."
Monday, May 08, 2017
Also see Facebook tells UK users how to spot fake news in full-page print ads (The Verge)
