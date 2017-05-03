Or, if you'd prefer to pay more than three times as much for a Windows 10 S MacBook Air clone, see Microsoft's Surface Laptop doesn't need gimmicks to be special (Engadget); for cheaper options, see Windows 10 S laptops will start at $189 and ship this summer (TechCrunch)
"Dell’s Latitude 11 EDU 360 3189 is one of the sturdy, affordable Windows 10 S laptops joining Microsoft's campaign to nudge Chromebooks out of the classroom. You don't have to be a student or a parent to understand the software giant's desire to nurture a new generation of Windows users. When we tried it at Microsoft's education-focused event May 2 in New York, we could see how it might have a fighting chance.Meet the Latitude 11 EDU, Dell's Windows 10 S answer to the Chromebook | PCWorld
The $299 Latitude 11 EDU has company: Other hardware partners include HP, Samsung, Toshiba, and Acer. It's worth noting that all these companies already sell Chromebooks, so they know a lot about the competition. Most of these models are designed to be your kids' first Windows machine, sticking with them all the way through high school on Windows 10 S. Over time, they’ll graduate to something a bit more powerful (and expensive), like a Surface Laptop."