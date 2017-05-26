"The investment comes after Target and Casper could not come to terms on an outright acquisition after Target offered to buy the startup for $1 billion.Target is investing $75 million in mattress startup Casper - Recode
“Target invested in Casper because we believe in their team, their ideas and their vision for reimagining sleep,” a Target spokesman said in a statement, but declined to confirm the amount invested.
The statement continued: “The strategic partnership offers Casper access to an established retail brand and gives Target an opportunity to work with a future-focused digital brand that is exploring an area that is meaningful for our guests — sleep and wellness. We’re looking forward to exploring the future together.”"
A future-focused digital mattress (and more, including The Dog Mattress) brand...
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:09 AM
