"On Tuesday, Ikea plans to announce that by this summer, its recently introduced line of smart lighting products can be controlled through voice commands. (Right now, these lights can be activated with an app). The products in the Swedish retailer’s new Tradfri line include light bulbs that work with traditional lamps. Through the integration with Amazon’s products, the bulbs will be wirelessly connected to Alexa so people can instruct the assistant to turn the lights on or dim them in various rooms of a house.Need Mood Lighting to Go With Your Music? Ask Alexa. No App Required. - The New York Times
The arrangement is not exclusive to Amazon, so Ikea can strike similar agreements with makers of other smart speakers like Google Home."
Tuesday, May 23, 2017
I'd be more impressed if Alexa could provide clear instructions on Ikea furniture assembly...
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:33 AM
