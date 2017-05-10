"Beddit sells a $150 sensor strip that can be placed under bed sheets and transfers slumber-related information to an iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch for analysis. The accompanying Beddit app can tell users how long they slept and breaks down your night into categories such as "restless sleep," "snoring" and "awake." Like the Apple Watch, it also provides heart rate data to an iPhone.Apple Pushes Into Analyzing Your Sleep With Beddit Acquisition - Bloomberg
The deal gets Apple further into the business of health tracking. The company has been working on sleep tracking functionality for the Apple Watch for a number of years, Bloomberg News has reported. Beddit's technology could help with that. Fitbit Inc., an Apple competitor in the fitness device space, recently rolled out more sleep-tracking features for its line of wearables."
Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Apple Pushes Into Analyzing Your Sleep With Beddit Acquisition - Bloomberg
Also see Apple acquires popular Apple Watch & iOS sleep tracking platform Beddit (9to5Mac)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:35 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)