Amazon could unveil touch screen Echo device on Tuesday, report says (AppleInsider)

Perhaps something to see later today; on a related note, Amazon to control 70 percent of the voice-controlled speaker market this year (TechCrunch)
"In internal beta testing for "a few months," the unnamed device is expected to carry a retail price of over $200. That would place the touch screen model at the top of Amazon's Echo lineup, above the Echo flagship speaker, which is currently on sale for $149, and the $199 Look.Amazon could unveil touch screen Echo device on Tuesday, report says
According to sources, Amazon is planning to announce the device as early as Tuesday before shipments begin in June, the report said.
Alongside the new Echo model, Amazon is expected to announce telephone services for existing Echo devices in the coming weeks, the report said. Sources claim calling features will be internet based and could roll out in stages, the first being intercom functionality between two Echo devices in a single home or with other Echo owners."