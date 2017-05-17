Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Report: Refurbished Galaxy Note 7 Renamed To Galaxy Note FE | Androidheadlines.com

Fires Extinguished?

"The Galaxy Note 7R has been all over the news lately, but it seems like Samsung won’t launch the device under that name. According to a new report by ET News, the Galaxy Note 7R will be called the Galaxy Note FE, which is interesting. The ‘FE’ part stands for ‘Fandom Edition’, according to the source, and the phone is coming at the end of June it seems. Now, for those of you who do not know, this actually a refurbished Galaxy Note 7, it is identical to the original Galaxy Note 7 in terms of specs, except for one detail, it comes with a smaller battery pack on the inside."
