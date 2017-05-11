"This is the most glaring and underappreciated fact of internet-age capitalism: We are, all of us, in inescapable thrall to one of the handful of American technology companies that now dominate much of the global economy. I speak, of course, of my old friends the Frightful Five: Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft and Alphabet, the parent company of Google.Tech’s Frightful Five: They’ve Got Us - The New York Times
The five are among the most valuable companies on the planet, collectively worth trillions. (Apple reached $800 billion in market capitalization this week, the first of any public company to do so, and the others may not be far behind.) And despite the picture of Silicon Valley as a roiling sea of disruption, these five have gotten only stronger and richer over time."
Thursday, May 11, 2017
Tech’s Frightful Five: They’ve Got Us - The New York Times
Also see the companion quiz Which Tech Giant Would You Drop? (about which Alphabet and Apple are probably pretty happy)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:32 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)