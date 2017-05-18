"During a two hour keynote presentation at its I/O developer conference, Alphabet Inc.'s Google showed off its prowess in the technology world's hottest field: artificial intelligence. From its voice-based digital Assistant to photo sharing and automatic image recognition, AI is everywhere it can possibly be in Google's product portfolio. Here's what you should care about from the event's main stage on day one."What You Should Care About From Google's I/O Conference - Bloomberg
Check the full article for highlights; also see Making AI work for everyone (Sundar Pichai post on the Google Keyword blog)
