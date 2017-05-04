So it'll probably be a day or two until its stock is back at record-high levels... On a related note, Elon Musk really wants to remind you that Tesla’s new Model 3 is not as good as the Model S (Recode)
"The electric-car maker Tesla said on Wednesday that its losses had widened in the first quarter, but that sales and revenues had grown rapidly as the company prepared for the critical launch of a mass-market model.Tesla, Reporting Bigger Loss, Emphasizes Gains in Production and Sales - The New York Times
The company said it lost $397 million in the quarter, compared with a loss of $282 million in the same period a year earlier.
But the automaker emphasized that production had increased by about 65 percent from last year’s first quarter, to 25,000 vehicles, and that revenue had more than doubled, to $2.7 billion. (The figure includes revenue from SolarCity, the solar-panel maker that Tesla merged with last year; automotive revenue alone was $2.3 billion.)"