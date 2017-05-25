"Facebook Inc. is redesigning its Trending Topics section so that users will receive a more diverse range of publications, the social media giant announced on Wednesday.With Trending Topics redesign, Facebook redoubles efforts to provide more diverse news - SiliconANGLE
Facebook came under considerable criticism last year when it was accused of curating trending news with a liberal bias, further embedding users in social media echo chambers or filter bubbles. This eventually led to the company firing its trending news team.
The redesign means that when users click on a trending news topic, they’ll be confronted with a host of stories in a carousel format, coming from various publications. What appears on the carousel is determined only by engagement with the story, publisher engagement and the number of stories linking back to it. An algorithm, not a human, will choose these stories. This feature is currently only available on iPhone, but Facebook said it will soon arrive on Android and desktop."
Also see Update on Trending (Facebook Newsroom)
