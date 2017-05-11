"The basic premise of Tesla’s strategy is to make solar ownership more attractive and affordable by eliminating the redundancy of installing both a roof and solar panels. Tesla will manage the entire process of solar roof installation, including removal of existing roofs, design, permits, installation and maintenance. The company estimates that each installation will take about a week.Tesla’s Solar Roof Sets Musk’s Grand Unification Into Motion - Bloomberg
"What is the future that we should have?" Musk asked on a call with reporters. "What do we think the world should look like?"
In the future, he declares, every rooftop should be beautiful, and they all should produce electricity. The pricing must come down further to make that vision a reality. But it's not so far off, and the price of both batteries and solar cells continues to plummet as those industries scale up globally. If these new solar roof prices are simply Tesla’s opening bid to its early adopters, glass solar shingles may indeed be the asphalt of tomorrow."
Thursday, May 11, 2017
Tesla’s Solar Roof Sets Musk’s Grand Unification Into Motion - Bloomberg
Check the Tesla Solar Roof page for details
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:25 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)