"DocuSign, the owner of eSignature, one of the most popular digital signature services, said today that a database of customer emails was breached and used in a phishing campaign that began last week.DocuSign confirms customer emails were stolen and used in phishing campaign | TechCrunch
The phishing emails were designed to look like they were sent by DocuSign and had subject lines that said “Completed: [domain name] – Wire transfer for recipient-name Document Ready for Signature” or “Completed [domain name/email address] – Accounting Invoice [Number] Document Ready for Signature.” Word Document attachments in the emails installed malware if opened."
Tuesday, May 16, 2017
DocuSign confirms customer emails were stolen and used in phishing campaign | TechCrunch
Awkward...
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:03 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)