"According to reliable analyst KGI’s Ming-Chi Kuo and 9to5mac, Apple is about to launch not one but two new hardware devices at its WWDC conference in a few weeks. A new iPad with thinner bezels and a bigger screen is likely. This iPad has been rumored for months. There could also be an Amazon Echo competitor from Apple.Get ready for a new iPad and a mysterious Siri speaker at WWDC | TechCrunch
As the name suggests, WWDC is a developer conference. For the past few years, Apple has focused on software announcements as these are relevant news for its developer community. This year should be no different. You can expect a preview of iOS 11, macOS 10.13, tvOS 11 and watchOS 4.
But Apple also usually announces new devices during a Spring event. The company’s new devices (and new campus) weren’t quite ready for prime time. So Ming-Chi Kuo thinks Apple is going to use WWDC as the launchpad for its new devices."
Monday, May 15, 2017
Also see The iPad Mystery (Monday Note)
