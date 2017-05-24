A bot named Elon
"SmartCar announced a novel new way to connect to your Tesla today called TeslaBot. In a nutshell, it is a Facebook Chatbot that connects to your Tesla Model S or X via Tesla’s open APIs and can do much of what Tesla’s own app can do, often faster…
For me this is a great way to interact with my car on a desktop Mac or PC using an interface (Facebook Messenger’s) I’m used to.Teslabot is a Facebook chatbot to control and talk to your Tesla | Electrek
However using voice commands on mobile will give users a new way for controlling or getting access to their Tesla. In some quick testing this morning, the service worked as advertized. It even has some tricks if you tell it that you are bored."