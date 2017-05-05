"Steven Waltzer, Industry Analyst at Strategy Analytics, said, "Global wearables shipments reached 22.0 million units in Q1 2017, rising 21 percent annually from 18.2 million in Q1 2016. Stronger demand for new smartwatch models in North America, Western Europe and Asia drove the uptick."Apple Watch Takes Global Wearables Lead over Fitbit in Q1 2017 - Patently Apple
Neil Mawston, Executive Director at Strategy Analytics, said, "Apple shipped 3.5 million wearables worldwide in Q1 2017, rising 59 percent annually from 2.2 million units in Q1 2016. Apple captured 16 percent global market share and overtook Fitbit to become the world's largest wearables vendor. The new Apple Watch Series 2 is selling relatively well in the US, UK and elsewhere, due to enhanced styling, intensive marketing and a good retail presence. Xiaomi shipped 3.4 million wearables for 15 percent market share worldwide in Q1 2017. Demand for its popular Mi Band fitness range was broadly flat across its core markets of Asia.""
Friday, May 05, 2017
