Monday, May 22, 2017

Twitter co-founder: I’m sorry if we made Trump’s presidency possible - The Washington Post

Also see ‘The Internet Is Broken’: @ev Is Trying to Salvage It (NYT)

"Evan Williams, who still sits on the company's board of directors, recently told the New York Times that he wants to repair the damage he thinks Twitter and the broader Internet have wrought on society in the form of trolls, cyberbullies, live-streamed violence, fake news and — yes — Trump.

“I thought once everybody could speak freely and exchange information and ideas, the world is automatically going to be a better place,” Williams told the Times. “I was wrong about that.”

“If it’s true that he wouldn’t be president if it weren’t for Twitter, then yeah, I’m sorry,” he said.

Is it true? Hard to say."
