Thursday, May 04, 2017

Email Attack Hits Google: What to Do if You Clicked - The New York Times

Tip #1: "Do not click, even when the email is from your mother." See the full article for more details and guidance.

"The scheme emerged Wednesday afternoon, when spammers dispatched malicious email, appearing to come from people the recipients knew, beckoning them to click on what appeared to be a shared Google document.

Recipients who clicked on the links were prompted to give the sender access to their Google contact lists and Google Drive. In the process, victims allowed spammers to raid their contact lists and send even more email.

“We are investigating a phishing email that appears as Google Docs,” Google said statement posted on Twitter. “We encourage you to not click through and report as phishing within Gmail.”"
Email Attack Hits Google: What to Do if You Clicked - The New York Times
Posted by at
Post a Comment
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 