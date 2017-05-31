"Microsoft revealed earlier this month that HP is planning to build a Cortana-powered speaker. At Computex today, the software giant demonstrated what it described as HP’s “digital assistant.” It’s a small puck-like speaker that attaches to a Windows 10 PC and runs Cortana. HP hasn’t provided actual hardware at Computex, but Microsoft demonstrated what is a “visual representation” of the device.HP's Cortana speaker has to connect to a Windows 10 PC - The Verge
Those hoping for a standalone Cortana speaker, like Harman Kardon’s Invoke, will be disappointed to learn you’ll need to attach this device to a Windows 10 PC. It appears that HP is creating this hardware as a companion to its range of Windows 10 PCs, rather than a full Cortana speaker. Microsoft only briefly showed the device on stage, but there’s no release date or pricing for HP’s digital assistant hardware."
Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Tbd if it will ever get beyond the "visual representation" phase
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:35 AM
