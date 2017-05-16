Also see In Ransomware Attack, Where Does Microsoft’s Responsibility Lie? (NYT) and Microsoft Faulted Over Ransomware While Shifting Blame to NSA (Bloomberg)
"Security experts at Symantec, which in the past has accurately identified attacks mounted by the United States, Israel and North Korea, found early versions of the ransomware, called WannaCry, that used tools that were also deployed against Sony Pictures Entertainment, the Bangladesh central bank last year and Polish banks in February. American officials said Monday that they had seen the same similarities.In Computer Attacks, Clues Point to Frequent Culprit: North Korea - The New York Times
All of those attacks were ultimately linked to North Korea; President Barack Obama formally charged the North in late 2014 with destroying computers at Sony in retaliation for a comedy, “The Interview,” that envisioned a C.I.A. plot to kill Kim Jong-un, the country’s leader."