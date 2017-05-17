Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Biz Stone Rejoins Twitter With Focus on Corporate Culture - Bloomberg

Back to the future

"In his new role, Stone will be focused on company culture, and he’s not replacing another executive or filling a vacancy, he said Tuesday in a post on Medium. He was invited back to Twitter by Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey, another co-founder, who returned in 2015 after also stepping away for years. Twitter shares jumped on the news.

“It’s important that everyone understands the whole story of Twitter and each of our roles in that story,” Stone, 43, wrote. “I’ll shape the experience internally so it’s also felt outside the company.""
Biz Stone Rejoins Twitter With Focus on Corporate Culture - Bloomberg
Posted by at
Post a Comment
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 