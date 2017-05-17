"In his new role, Stone will be focused on company culture, and he’s not replacing another executive or filling a vacancy, he said Tuesday in a post on Medium. He was invited back to Twitter by Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey, another co-founder, who returned in 2015 after also stepping away for years. Twitter shares jumped on the news.Biz Stone Rejoins Twitter With Focus on Corporate Culture - Bloomberg
“It’s important that everyone understands the whole story of Twitter and each of our roles in that story,” Stone, 43, wrote. “I’ll shape the experience internally so it’s also felt outside the company.""
Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Back to the future
