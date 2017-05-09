"Workflow, the automation app recently acquired by Apple, has just released a new update with bug fixes and the return of Google Chrome and Pocket functionality. The actions which were originally pulled after the Apple acquisition, were added alongside the introduction of two new Apple Music features.Apple’s Workflow for iOS restores Chrome actions, adds Apple Music features | 9to5Mac
Following the acquisition, Apple made Workflow free and began refunding recent purchases of the app. Soon after, the team behind Workflow made it clear that no further updates would be seen in the foreseeable future. That makes today’s update a small, but welcome surprise."
Tuesday, May 09, 2017
