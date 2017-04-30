Sunday, April 30, 2017

Here’s the first look at how Elon Musk’s ‘boring’ car tunnels will work - Recode

Check the full post for a Boring Company preview video

"At the TED conference today, Elon Musk gave a first look at the underground tunnels his new company, The Boring Company, is shooting to develop in the future.

Based on what we can gather from the brief video, cars will be lowered from regular roads into the tunnels by parking on what is essentially an elevator. The cars will remain on a platform — called a car “skate” — in the tunnel, which will take it through at up to 130 miles per hour."
