"So far, they’ve got $1 million in capital commitments, though Hoover, a founding partner at the political consulting firm 270 Strategies, won’t say who provided the funding. Still, the group says it has already put some cash toward a startup called Deck, which tries to generate election turnout scores for voters in congressional districts, then forecasts election outcomes.A group of Obama veterans are banding together to invest in tech that can help Democrats win - Recode
The board advising Higher Ground Labs, meanwhile, is plucked right from the roster of Obama’s two White House tours. The list includes Jeremy Bird, Obama’s 2012 field director; Jon Favreau, Obama’s speechwriter turned podcaster; Greg Nelson, a former aide on the National Economic Council; and Michael Slaby, the chief technology officer for Obama’s 2008 bid."
Monday, May 08, 2017
A group of Obama veterans are banding together to invest in tech that can help Democrats win - Recode
See Higher Ground Labs for more details
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:21 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)