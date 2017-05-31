"Cracking the arbitrary threshold of a four-digit stock price is a reminder of just how heavy Amazon has become.A Price Amazon Is Content to Keep High: $1,000 a Share - The New York Times
It is now the fourth most valuable company in the world by market capitalization. The top five, Apple, Alphabet, the parent company of Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Facebook, have emerged as the dominant forces in technology. Amazon’s shares are up almost 33 percent for the year and up 368 percent over five years."
Wednesday, May 31, 2017
The "Frightful Five" top the charts
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:21 AM
