Facebook’s business isn’t slowing as fast as Wall Street expected - Recode

The social network reported revenue of $8.03 billion for the first quarter of 2017, a 49 percent jump over the same quarter last year. Analysts were looking for Facebook to bring in $7.83 billion in revenue for the quarter, a 45 percent revenue jump over the same period a year ago."
Wednesday, May 03, 2017
So naturally Facebook's stock is down in after-hours trading; also see Facebook shares dip despite better-than-expected earnings (CNBC)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 5:08 PM
