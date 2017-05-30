"Whether it’s Holland’s tulip-bulb craze in the 17th century or the Internet-stock frenzy of the late 1990s, history shows that markets self correct. Speculative markets usually run out of steam at some point. Determining the trigger is always the hard part. Given the breathtaking run in bitcoin as of late, some say it’s tough to believe the oft-cited mantra that this time is different."Bitcoin's Rapid Surge Raises Reasons to Question Latest Frenzy - Bloomberg
Tuesday, May 30, 2017
Final paragraph from a bitcoin reality check
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:10 AM
