Google’s A.I. Program Rattles Chinese Go Master as It Wins Match - The New York Times

AlphaGo is 2-0 in the best-of-three contest
"Discussing the contest afterward, Mr. Ke said a very human element got the better of him: his emotions. In the middle of the game, when he thought he might have had a chance at winning, he got too keyed up, he said.
“I was very excited. I could feel my heart bumping,” Mr. Ke said after the contest, which took place in Wuzhen, near Shanghai. “Maybe because I was too excited I made some stupid moves.”
"Maybe that's the weakest part of human beings," he added.