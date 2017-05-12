Windows 10 Capitulation Update; also see Microsoft has fully acknowledged that you will never use a Windows Phone for work (Washington Post)
"Microsoft Corp. unveiled an update to Windows 10, adding key features that are likely to benefit users of gadgets that run rival mobile operating systems iOS and Android.Microsoft Wants Windows to Play Nice With iPhones and Android Devices - Bloomberg
The features, which will be part of an upgrade for the computer operating system this fall, will let people sync different devices, Microsoft officials said in a briefing before they introduced the software. For example, users will be able to share information saved on a clipboard, or pick up tasks on one machine that were left off on another. ITunes, Apple Inc.'s music app, also is going to be available in the Windows App Store, Microsoft said."